Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Daisy the donkey from Wimblington joins Ely school children for Easter procession

PUBLISHED: 10:20 18 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:18 18 April 2019

Children at King’s Ely Acremont and Nursery had a special visitor as part of their Easter preparations in the form of an adorable donkey called Daisy. She is owned by Liz Wright, who is a welfare adviser from the Donkey Sanctuary at RSPCA Block Fen Animal Centre. Picture: KING'S ELY.

Children at King's Ely Acremont and Nursery had a special visitor as part of their Easter preparations in the form of an adorable donkey called Daisy. She is owned by Liz Wright, who is a welfare adviser from the Donkey Sanctuary at RSPCA Block Fen Animal Centre. Picture: KING'S ELY.

Archant

Daisy the donkey from Wimblington was the guest visitor at King’s Ely Acremont and Nursery as part of the children’s Easter preparations.

Children at King’s Ely Acremont and Nursery had a special visitor as part of their Easter preparations in the form of an adorable donkey called Daisy. She is owned by Liz Wright, who is a welfare adviser from the Donkey Sanctuary at RSPCA Block Fen Animal Centre. Picture: KING'S ELY. Children at King’s Ely Acremont and Nursery had a special visitor as part of their Easter preparations in the form of an adorable donkey called Daisy. She is owned by Liz Wright, who is a welfare adviser from the Donkey Sanctuary at RSPCA Block Fen Animal Centre. Picture: KING'S ELY.

Liz Wright, who is a welfare adviser from the Donkey Sanctuary at RSPCA Block Fen Animal Centre, popped into school with Daisy, one of her rescue donkeys, for an outdoor worship themed around Easter.

Pupils and staff joined in on a Palm Procession around the school garden, led by Liz and Daisy.

The children sang 'Hosanna' to welcome Jesus and re-enacted what happened on the first Palm Sunday.

Each pupil received a Palm Cross to take home with them to remind them of the Easter message of hope, and cooed over Daisy, who was happy grazing away, before they returned to their classrooms.

Faye Fenton-Stone, head of King's Ely Acremont, said: “It was a real joy to welcome Liz and Daisy to take part in our Palm Procession.

“Both teachers and pupils commented on how much everyone enjoyed the community feel to our worship, and that a strong memory had been created for us all.”

Most Read

Cathedral thanksgiving service for The King of Carrots

Clem Tompsett with his purple carrots in the summer of 2002. They were grown for Sainsbury's, the seed was expensive, they weren't a great success, and Clem didn't grow them after that year Picture: MICHAEL HALL

Victim threatened with hammer and wheel brace took refuge in Littleport Co-op, court told, but followed in by would-be attackers

The Harley Davidson monument in Littleport where a couple made threats brandishing a hammer and a wheel brace. The victim fled to the nearby Co-op. Picture: ARCHANT

Illegal fuel crackdown in the Fens as more than 60 vehicles are dipped

More than 60 vehicles were caught using red diesel across the Fens in a two day crackdown by police and HMRC. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Do you recognise this man? CCTV released in Ely burglary investigation

Police want to speak to this man in connection with a burglary in Ely where a car, iPhone two wallets and a watch were stolen from a house. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Celebrations in style for Phyllis’ 101st birthday in Chatteris

Former headteacher Phyllis Poole celebrated her momentous 101st birthday in style by having a party at a Chatteris care home. Picture: PATRICIA KREYER.

Most Read

Cathedral thanksgiving service for The King of Carrots

Clem Tompsett with his purple carrots in the summer of 2002. They were grown for Sainsbury's, the seed was expensive, they weren't a great success, and Clem didn't grow them after that year Picture: MICHAEL HALL

Victim threatened with hammer and wheel brace took refuge in Littleport Co-op, court told, but followed in by would-be attackers

The Harley Davidson monument in Littleport where a couple made threats brandishing a hammer and a wheel brace. The victim fled to the nearby Co-op. Picture: ARCHANT

Illegal fuel crackdown in the Fens as more than 60 vehicles are dipped

More than 60 vehicles were caught using red diesel across the Fens in a two day crackdown by police and HMRC. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Do you recognise this man? CCTV released in Ely burglary investigation

Police want to speak to this man in connection with a burglary in Ely where a car, iPhone two wallets and a watch were stolen from a house. Picture: CAMBS POLICE.

Celebrations in style for Phyllis’ 101st birthday in Chatteris

Former headteacher Phyllis Poole celebrated her momentous 101st birthday in style by having a party at a Chatteris care home. Picture: PATRICIA KREYER.

Latest from the Ely Standard

As Kennett prepares to settle the issue of 500 extra homes, here’s how a Cambridgeshire journalist reported on the village in 1962

Hiow the village of Kennett was reported in the Cambridgeshire press back in 1962. Today the village is facing more uincertain times as East Cambridgeshire District Council attempts to persuade the village to accept 500 additional houses. Picture; ARCHIVE

Ely air cadet Rory Donoghue spends week on army training ground to learn new skills

Ely air cadet Rory Donoghue joined 300 army cadets at one of the UK’s army training grounds. Picture: SUBMITTED.

Daisy the donkey from Wimblington joins Ely school children for Easter procession

Children at King’s Ely Acremont and Nursery had a special visitor as part of their Easter preparations in the form of an adorable donkey called Daisy. She is owned by Liz Wright, who is a welfare adviser from the Donkey Sanctuary at RSPCA Block Fen Animal Centre. Picture: KING'S ELY.

Learn to sail at Ely Sailing Club – beginners are welcome

Are you looking for a new way to get outdoors and active or find something you can enjoy together with the family? Then learn to sail at Ely Sailing Club. Picture: MARK STAMFORD.

Preserving a past treasure for future generations the guiding principle to newly restored chapel of rest at Wisbech General Cemetery

Unveiling a plaque to commemorate work completed on the chapel at Wisbech General Cemetery., Picture; WISBECH SOCIETY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists