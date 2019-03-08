Daisy the donkey from Wimblington joins Ely school children for Easter procession

Children at King's Ely Acremont and Nursery had a special visitor as part of their Easter preparations in the form of an adorable donkey called Daisy. She is owned by Liz Wright, who is a welfare adviser from the Donkey Sanctuary at RSPCA Block Fen Animal Centre. Picture: KING'S ELY. Archant

Daisy the donkey from Wimblington was the guest visitor at King’s Ely Acremont and Nursery as part of the children’s Easter preparations.

Liz Wright, who is a welfare adviser from the Donkey Sanctuary at RSPCA Block Fen Animal Centre, popped into school with Daisy, one of her rescue donkeys, for an outdoor worship themed around Easter.

Pupils and staff joined in on a Palm Procession around the school garden, led by Liz and Daisy.

The children sang 'Hosanna' to welcome Jesus and re-enacted what happened on the first Palm Sunday.

Each pupil received a Palm Cross to take home with them to remind them of the Easter message of hope, and cooed over Daisy, who was happy grazing away, before they returned to their classrooms.

Faye Fenton-Stone, head of King's Ely Acremont, said: “It was a real joy to welcome Liz and Daisy to take part in our Palm Procession.

“Both teachers and pupils commented on how much everyone enjoyed the community feel to our worship, and that a strong memory had been created for us all.”