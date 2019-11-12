Advanced search

Ely dad to cycle from London to Paris in aid of Great Ormond Street Hospital after 2-year-old son Louis has successful skull operation

12 November, 2019 - 11:26
Joe Hemsley-Rudd (pictured) will cycle from London to Paris in just four days in aid of Great Ormond Street Hospital after his two-year-old son Louis underwent a successful skull reconstruction. Picture: Supplied/Joe Hemsley-Rudd

A father from Ely is gearing up for a 300-mile cycle ride from London to Paris in aid of Great Ormond Street Hospital.

Joe Hemsley-Rudd is taking on the gruelling challenge after his two-year-old son Louis underwent a 360 skull reconstruction in May.

The operation - led by the craniofacial team at the London hospital - was a success but Louis will still be closely monitored by doctors.

Mr Hemsley-Rudd decided to take on the challenge to raise cash for the hospital and to raise awareness of his son's condition, Craniosynostosis.

One in 2,000 babies are affected by the condition and it sees a change in the child's skull growth pattern, with sutures fusing into bone.

Mr Hemsley-Rudd said: "We we're fortunate that Louis did not suffer from raised pressure.

"However in children that do suffer with that, it can cause issues with speech and language and development delays.

"So, in May 2019, The craniofacial team led by Mr Jeelani and Professor Dunnaway performed a full 360 reconstruction of Louis skull.

"The operation went well and Louis will continue to be monitored for raised pressure throughout his childhood years."

Joe says the struggles the family went through during diagnosis and the operation inspired him to sign up for the charity cycle ride.

A £5,000 target has been set and more than £2,700 has already been raised within just one week of Joe sharing the fundraiser.

The journey will see him begin in Chessington, travel via London to the ferry which will take Joe into France where he'll power on to Paris.

The trip will take place in June 2020, the day of the Tour De France final, and a heatwave is expected in the UK and France.

"I'm not built for cycling lets just say that. I am built for rugby; I am 6ft 3 so we will see how this one goes," Joe added.

"Cycling has always been something I am interested in, especially as my brother-in-law has completed a number of challenges."

Training has now begun for Joe and he plans to cycle regularly on the road and in the gym, he has already completed a number of sessions in his local gym.

To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/joe-hemsley-rudd

