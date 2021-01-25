Published: 3:23 PM January 25, 2021 Updated: 3:43 PM January 25, 2021

Baby Louis and Rachael; the photo was taken just hours before the collision happened in which Louis died. - Credit: Family

The father of a baby boy who died after a collision in Waterbeach has paid tribute to his son.

Louis’s father, Chris Thorold, who is the finance director of Marshall Aerospace, said: “We will love you always our little Louis.

Louis and his mum Rachael: the photo was taken not long before Louis died when a van struck his pram in Waterbeach. - Credit: Family

"You were only with us for a short time, but you made us the happiest people in the world.

“I cannot describe how heartbroken we are that you are gone. You are such a happy little boy and your joyful smile and laughter will never leave us.

“Your ma-ma is fighting to stay with us and we are praying that she will make it through.

“You will always be in our hearts and do not worry, I am taking care of all your animals.

“We love you so much and we know you will now be safe with Granny, Grandad and Great Grandpa in Heaven.

“Take care my little Lou, sweet dreams.”

The incident happened at about 3.50pm on Friday (22 January) on the A10, Ely Road, when a grey Mazda 2 was in collision with a white Renault Master van.

The van left the road and hit Rachael Thorold, 36, of Gibson Close, Waterbeach, and her baby Louis in a pushchair.

Ms Thorold, who is currently on maternity leave from her role as a planning policy manager for Elmbridge Borough Council, is in a critical but stable condition at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge.

The driver of the van and the driver of the Mazda suffered slight injuries and remained at the scene.

Police are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have dashcam footage of the collision or moments leading up to it.

Anyone with information should call 101 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 278 of 22 January.