Published: 12:07 PM September 13, 2021 Updated: 12:25 PM September 13, 2021

The D-Day Darlings will perform at The Maltings in Ely this Friday (September 17). - Credit: D-DAY DARLINGS

The UK’s top wartime act, The D-Day Darlings, will perform in Ely this week.

Three key members will bring their new stage show to The Maltings for a matinee show on Friday September 17.

The show follows their success on the 2018 series of Britain’s Got Talent and their debut album 'I’ll Remember You', which charted at number 15 in the official album charts and receiving a BRIT Break through Award.

The group was formed 10 years ago by founder and lead singer Katie Ashby, after Katie recognised the importance of this music and how it resonates with people like no other genre of music.

Katie said: “To see how these songs affect people and how the melody and lyrics evoke such memories was truly eye-opening for me.

"It was this that made me want to build a career singing these timeless songs and bring back memories for so many people."

Doors open at 11.30am for a 12.10pm show start.

Book tickets online via https://www.themaltingsely.org.uk/events/event?id=72