Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Cyclists enjoy scenic bike ride from Ely to Reach

PUBLISHED: 11:57 10 May 2019 | UPDATED: 11:57 10 May 2019

Splendid weather for scenic trip to historic fair for Ely cyclists. Picture: STEPHEN BIDDLE.

Splendid weather for scenic trip to historic fair for Ely cyclists. Picture: STEPHEN BIDDLE.

Archant

Dozens of cyclists enjoyed a scenic bike ride from Ely to an 800 year old fair on Bank Holiday Monday.

The 13th annual Reach Ride, organised by Camcycle, saw families take a leisurely cycle through beautiful countryside to the historic fair at the village of Reach.

The route was around 29 miles there and back.

One of the organisers of the ride Stephen Biddle, from Littleport, said: "We had a great ride to Reach and enjoyed the very traditional fair before cycling back.

You may also want to watch:

"The route we took was largely traffic free and it was an enjoyable experience to be away from the traffic jams usually encountered at Bank Holiday times.

"It took us through the country landscape passing through Wicken Fen and the amazing wildlife that is a feature there."

The ride was organised by Camcycle, the Cambridge Cycling Campaign, and kindly supported by Continental and Cambridge City Council.

Cyclists met at Ely Station around 9am on Monday May 6.

Most Read

Trial date set for Littleport woman accused of harassment over text messages, a package and emails sent to victim from Soham

Kathryn McGuirk who will stand trial accused of harassment. The trial is due for May 23 at Huntingdon magistrates. Picture; STOCK

Police arrest and charge man, 22, with Soham arson attacks after tip-offs from the public

A 22 year-old man has been arrested and charged following arson attacks in Soham. Picture' ARCHANT GRAPHIC

Knives and drugs found on 17-year-old in Littleport following police search

Weapons and drugs found on 17-year-old in East Cambridgeshire following police search. Picture: Cambs Police.

Police close Downham Road in Ely after one-vehicle collision

Downham Road in Ely is closed following a one-vehicle collision this afternoon. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Tree comes crashing down in centre of Ely - but luckily no one got injured and on the bright side children got an unexpected treat

Children enjoyed an unexpected treat at the weekend as they clambered over a large tree that fell down at Cross Green near the cathedral.

Most Read

Trial date set for Littleport woman accused of harassment over text messages, a package and emails sent to victim from Soham

Kathryn McGuirk who will stand trial accused of harassment. The trial is due for May 23 at Huntingdon magistrates. Picture; STOCK

Police arrest and charge man, 22, with Soham arson attacks after tip-offs from the public

A 22 year-old man has been arrested and charged following arson attacks in Soham. Picture' ARCHANT GRAPHIC

Knives and drugs found on 17-year-old in Littleport following police search

Weapons and drugs found on 17-year-old in East Cambridgeshire following police search. Picture: Cambs Police.

Police close Downham Road in Ely after one-vehicle collision

Downham Road in Ely is closed following a one-vehicle collision this afternoon. Picture: SUPPLIED.

Tree comes crashing down in centre of Ely - but luckily no one got injured and on the bright side children got an unexpected treat

Children enjoyed an unexpected treat at the weekend as they clambered over a large tree that fell down at Cross Green near the cathedral.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Flout the law by not registering your boat and it will set you back a tidy sum as these owners from Ely and Whittlesey found to their cost

Boat owners are legally required to register any vessel they keep, use, or let for hire on Environment Agency waterways, and to clearly display a valid registration plate. Six boaters have now been fined by magistrates in Cambridge. Picture; ENVIRONMENT AGENCY

BOXING: Gill ready for first defence of International crown

Jordan Gill during his WBA International featherweight title triumph over Emmanuel Dominguez. Picture: IAN CARTER

LETTER: What I want to know is why these trees were cut? It is a issue of concern to many of us

Ely Standard reader says questions are being asked about trees being cut in the city but so far no explanation has been offered. Picture: ELY STANDARD READER

Cyclists enjoy scenic bike ride from Ely to Reach

Splendid weather for scenic trip to historic fair for Ely cyclists. Picture: STEPHEN BIDDLE.

Sky is the limit as Ely Cathedral is set to be transformed for science festival

A spectacular science event to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing and explore what the future holds for humanity will open at Ely Cathedral next week. Picture: ELY CATHEDRAL.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists