Cyclists enjoy scenic bike ride from Ely to Reach

Splendid weather for scenic trip to historic fair for Ely cyclists. Picture: STEPHEN BIDDLE. Archant

Dozens of cyclists enjoyed a scenic bike ride from Ely to an 800 year old fair on Bank Holiday Monday.

The 13th annual Reach Ride, organised by Camcycle, saw families take a leisurely cycle through beautiful countryside to the historic fair at the village of Reach.

The route was around 29 miles there and back.

One of the organisers of the ride Stephen Biddle, from Littleport, said: "We had a great ride to Reach and enjoyed the very traditional fair before cycling back.

"The route we took was largely traffic free and it was an enjoyable experience to be away from the traffic jams usually encountered at Bank Holiday times.

"It took us through the country landscape passing through Wicken Fen and the amazing wildlife that is a feature there."

The ride was organised by Camcycle, the Cambridge Cycling Campaign, and kindly supported by Continental and Cambridge City Council.

Cyclists met at Ely Station around 9am on Monday May 6.