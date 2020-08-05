Advanced search

Ely Mothers’ Union member who has shielded throughout coronavirus pandemic raises hundreds from virtual cycle ride

PUBLISHED: 15:07 05 August 2020

Jo Wibberley, who has been shielding during the coronavirus pandemic, has been cycling from her garden to raise funds for the Mothers’ Union. Picture: SUPPLIED/HAZEL WILLIAMS

An avid cyclist who has been shielding during the coronavirus pandemic has covered over 600 miles and raised hundreds for charity from her own garden.

Jo Wibberley, a member of the Ely Diocesan Mothers’ Union and vice-president of Cambridge Archdeaconry, read about different walks that residents have been doing during the lockdown, but knew she could not do the same.

So, she decided to make a wooden frame to support the back wheel of her bike in a bid to complete 700 miles by September in both her garden room and back garden.

“From our varied selection of pieces of wood, assorted nails and some wood glue I bought online, I got some ideas from YouTube and constructed a frame to support the back wheel,” Jo said.

“It is not a thing of beauty but the main thing is that it works and is stable.

“I moved into the garden room when the weather was changeable, looking out through the tomato plants and have been outside when the weather permitted, enjoying the colours of the bedding plants we have grown from tiny seedlings bought just before lockdown started.

“It has opened up a different world, looking over the fence to the trees beyond to watch the bird activity or nearer to watch a bee fly around a group of yellow poppies.”

MORE: Wilburton man to tackle gruelling bike ride across the Fens in NHS tribute

Since June, Jo, now in her seventies, has ridden daily with each ride lasting for around 15 minutes as she aims to achieve her £1,000 target for the Mothers’ Union (MU).

Five years ago, Jo cycled around 700 miles and visited 147 churches in South Cambridgeshire, and has also been recalling some of her previous routes as she has gone along.

By cycling to raise funds for the MSH General Fund as she aims to cycle the equivalent of 10 miles a day, Jo has undergone mixed weather conditions, but is still determined to play her part for a heartfelt cause.

“As I ride, I recall the events I attended, the churches I visited and the people I met including the hospitable MU member in Melbourn who kindly gave me lunch,” she said.

“I know some branches and members have contributed directly to MSH for their appeal but thanks so much to all who have helped me towards this target.”

To donate towards Jo’s virtual cycle ride, go to https://donate.thebiggive.org.uk/campaign/a051r00001eg40iAAA.

