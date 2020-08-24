Speeding driver from Burwell jailed for killing cyclist

A Burwell man was driving at 45mph in a 30mph limit when he killed a cyclist crossing the road in Trumpington.

Miles Polite, 28, was driving his Ford Focus at about 10.20pm on December 12, 2017.

As he drove along the A1309 High Street, at the junction with Maris Lane, Polite struck cyclist Stewart Milne, 44, of Foster Road, Cambridge, whilst he crossed the road.

Whilst on the phone to the ambulance service, Polite told a call handler: “I hit the guy; he was going across the pedestrian crossing but it was a green light”.

Mr Milne, a father of three, died 48 hours later in hospital.

Polite told police that he “might have been going a bit too fast”.

Witnesses said that in the moments leading up to the crash, Polite had overtaken another car at speed by entering a right hand turn only lane.

Polite, of Cornfields, Burwell, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and was sentenced to three years in prison on August 24.

He was also disqualified from driving for four and a half years.