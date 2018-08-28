Cyclist in critical condition after New Year’s Eve crash in South Cambridgeshire

A cyclist has been fighting for his life following a crash in South Cambridgeshire on New Years Eve. Picture: Archant Archant

A cyclist has been fighting for his life following a crash near Arrington on New Year’s Eve.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the collision which took place at about 3pm on the roundabout linking the A1198 and the A603 near Arrington.

It involved a man in his 50s, who was wearing a hi-vis jacket and riding a red bike, and a dark coloured Peugeot 3008.

He was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with serious injuries where he remains in a critical condition.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the cyclist or the car in the moments leading up to it is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 255 of December 31.