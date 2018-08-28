Advanced search

Cyclist in critical condition after New Year’s Eve crash in South Cambridgeshire

PUBLISHED: 14:52 02 January 2019

A cyclist has been fighting for his life following a crash in South Cambridgeshire on New Years Eve. Picture: Archant

Archant

A cyclist has been fighting for his life following a crash near Arrington on New Year’s Eve.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the collision which took place at about 3pm on the roundabout linking the A1198 and the A603 near Arrington.

It involved a man in his 50s, who was wearing a hi-vis jacket and riding a red bike, and a dark coloured Peugeot 3008.

He was taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital with serious injuries where he remains in a critical condition.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the cyclist or the car in the moments leading up to it is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident 255 of December 31.

