The crash happened at the junction of Little Wilbraham Road between Stow-cum-Quy and Bottisham at about 9.15am today (January 27) - Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries following a collision in Cambridgeshire.

Emergency services were called to the junction of Little Wilbraham Road between Stow-cum-Quy and Bottisham at about 9.15am today (Thursday January 27) following a collision between a cyclist and a Fiat 500.

The cyclist, a man in his 50s, has been taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

The road is expected to reopen imminently.

Sergeant Craig Wheeler, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Road Policing Unit, said: “I would like to hear from anyone who saw the collision, the car or bike in the lead up to it, or anyone who has dashcam footage.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting incident 96 of 27 January. Anyone without the internet should call 101.