Ollie hits the saddle for Red Nose Day challenge into Norfolk and Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 5:38 PM March 10, 2021    Updated: 6:34 PM March 10, 2021
A cyclist from Wilburton is gearing up for his latest charity cycle ride for Comic Relief.

Ollie Wright is gearing up for his latest charity bike ride, this time for Comic Relief, which he hopes to complete in 24 hours. - Credit: JustGiving/Ollie Wright

For Ollie Wright, cycling for charity is part of the norm, but this time, he looks to cover perhaps one of his furthest distances on the saddle. 

Ollie is gearing up for the ride that will take him from his home village of Wilburton into neighbouring Suffolk and Norfolk on Red Nose Day on March 19 for Comic Relief. 

He aims to surpass the 150-mile mark in 24 hours, a similar feat to what he achieved from his sunrise to sunset ride last August, and has already raised over his £100 target. 

“I would be over the moon with the amount I receive, but I would not be able to do this without the support of the public. They are the driving force behind me.” 

Ollie will then cycle between Cambridgeshire and Norfolk with a friend nine days later for dating agency Safe Soulmate, who he joined two years ago. 

However, the mindset for both tests will be similar to what he has perhaps adopted in previous rides. 

You may also want to watch:

“I’m going back to them as my way of saying ‘thank you for giving me a warm welcome’ and for the support they’ve given me and meeting new people,” Ollie added. 

“You’ve got to dream that you can do it, believe you will make it to the finish line and achieve it, and maybe open a couple of beers afterwards to celebrate.” 

To donate for Ollie’s Comic Relief ride, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/olls26.  

Charity News
Wilburton News
Ely News

