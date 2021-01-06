Published: 4:55 PM January 6, 2021

Ollie Wright (left) completed the 'sunrise to sunset' challenge on his bike (right), covering 73 miles across Cambridgeshire and Suffolk to raise funds for Spread a Smile. - Credit: Ollie Wright

A cyclist has conquered his latest feat for charity, all in a bid to bring happiness to those who need it most.

Ollie Wright started from his home village of Wilburton to cover 73 miles, passing through the likes of Newmarket, Ely and St Ives as part of the ‘sunrise to sunset’ challenge on Sunday, December 20.

Ollie, who was nominated for a Living Sport award last year, raised funds for Spread a Smile, where he was unable to complete the ride unscathed.

Ollie Wright completed the 'sunrise to sunset' challenge on his bike (pictured), covering 73 miles across Cambridgeshire and Suffolk to raise funds for Spread a Smile. - Credit: Ollie Wright

“In total, I raised £105 for Spread A Smile and with two aching legs to go with it,” he said.

“All went well, apart from one difficult driver who decided he wanted to have a go at me for riding on the road when I should have been on the cycle path.”

You may also want to watch:

Aside from his antics, Ollie finished in five hours, 49 minutes and 22 seconds, and has come a long way having first been afraid to ride a bike for the first time with his father in 2013.

But by trying to spread happiness to young patients over the festive period, he hopes he has made some impact on their lives.

“Doing this journey brought a sense of relief, knowing that with the money I raised, they could enjoy a good Christmas and look forward to what the new year will bring them,” Ollie said.

To donate, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/olls199625.