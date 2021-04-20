Published: 4:13 PM April 20, 2021

A charity which aims to provide improved cycling routes across Cambridgeshire is calling on residents to support a new campaign to help achieve net zero carbon emissions.

Camcycle wants residents to join Zero Carbon Streets, which aims to empower more local groups to achieve walking and cycling improvements in their area.

The Ely Cycling Campaign is one group to show its support for Camcycle.

John Powell, of the Ely Cycling Campaign, said: “Over the last year, Camcycle has helped Ely Cycling Campaign with brilliant technical advice and support for our campaigns for better cycling facilities.

“We would not have secured the signalled crossing of the A142 near Lancaster Way Roundabout without their help.”

Camcycle is looking for rapid change in residents’ travel habits if Cambridgeshire is to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050 having said that transport makes up 44 per cent of the county’s carbon footprint.

The Zero Carbon Streets campaign, to launch as part of the Big Give Green Match Fund, aims to help more people switch from daily car journeys to more sustainable modes of travel.

Roxanne De Beaux, executive director of Camcycle, said: “Local people have ideas for cycling and walking improvements, but frequently reach out to Camcycle for advice as they often lack the technical and policy knowledge to develop their proposals further.

“We want to inspire people in Cambridgeshire to work for Zero Carbon Streets in their communities and need to expand our team to provide the support they deserve.”

The campaign comes as the government announced its target to cut carbon emissions by 78pc by 2035 as part of the UK’s sixth Carbon Budget.

Camcycle has also sent out nearly 400 invitations to local election candidates across the county as part of its annual election survey to ask for their views on cycling and walking issues.

Alex Day, director of The Big Give, added: "The Big Give, with the Environmental Funders Network, is delighted to be helping charities such as Camcycle grow the campaigns that will make a difference in improving our environment now and in future.”

The Zero Carbon Streets campaign will open on April 22, where donations made between April 22-29 will be doubled.

For more information, visit: camcycle.org.uk/zerocarbonstreets.

Last year, 87 schemes in Cambridgeshire to encourage residents to walk and cycle more were given the go-ahead and are due to be delivered this year.