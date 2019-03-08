Police who stopped off in Ely to release a money spider back into the wild snare a county lines drug dealer suspect at the same time

Police have revealed how a momentary stop to help release a trapped money spider led to the arrest of a suspect on suspicion of drug dealing.

Members of the southern impact team of Cambridgeshire Police were in Ely on the look out for county lines drug offence the team pulled into the BP service station.

Philip Keary, 53, of no fixed abode was arrested by officers in Ely on Friday (September 6) and charged with possession with intent to supply diamorphine and crack cocaine, possession of criminal property and possession of crack cocaine.

"Whilst releasing a trapped money spider back into the wild at the BP services, they spotted a male acting suspiciously in his car," said a police spokesman.

"Not only had the man not parked within the space properly, he was also very vigilantly looking from left to right as if waiting for someone."

Police took that as a cue to go and have a word.

"The officers stopped to speak to him, and found the suspected London county lines dealer in possession of a wad of cash, and two kinder eggs full of crack cocaine and heroin," said the spokesman.

"The naughty man was also wanted on warrant. He was arrested for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs."

The suspect was arrested, spent the night police cells, and further inquiries continue.