Offensive graffiti symbol painted on Ely park early today quickly removed - but who did it?

Offensive graffiti in Ely: this was discovered by an early morning commuter at Cherry Hill, Ely, today. It was later removed but the culprit is at large. Picture; ELY STANDARD READER Archant

Early morning commuters and dog walkers were confronted with offensive graffiti painted across an Ely park early today.

The graffiti was plastered around Cherry Hill overnight but removed promptly once council officials had been notified.

Last summer the city was hit by a number of graffiti attacks and East Cambs Council promises that – if notified – to make every effort to remove it quickly. Their aim is for removal within 48 hours.

However they say they will always, where possible, remove it from public property but graffiti on a private property was the responsibility of owners.

If you would like to report some graffiti please contact the council customer services on 01353 665555 or complete an online form on their website.

Alternatively police also suggest if you have any information on graffiti to contact them on 101.”

Ely Park incorporates Cherry Hill, an ancient castle mound which sadly is no longer in evidence. The park provides a link from the cathedral and city centre to the riverfront.