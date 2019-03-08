Video

They closed it for three weeks, spent tens of thousands re-surfacing it but now this Fen road is crumbling - and residents are furious

Crumbling Fen road: Cllr Colin Noble says the road between Lakenheath village and the A1101 will be repaired "by the contractors at no expense to the public purse as clearly it has failed." Pictures; JOHN ELWORTHY AND FACEBOOK

A Fen road closed for three weeks during March and April is already breaking up and furious villagers want it sorted.



The road is used by hundreds of commuters and farm vehicles daily by those turning left on the A1101 just past Shippea Hill station and heading for Sedge Fen and Lakenheath village.

Drivers faced lengthy diversions whilst improvements were carried out but now the workmen are set to return -at their expense.

Local county councillor Colin Noble said: "This will be repaired by the contractors at no expense to the public purse as clearly it has failed."



He said: "The surface dressing has certainly failed during last week's hot weather.

"I reported it to Suffolk Highways asking then to take immediate action after I drove to Ely Station on Tuesday (July 23) and I observed the action as I drove that way to Ely and back on the Wednesday and the Thursday. "

He said: "I have asked and been promised an investigation as to why the surface has failed and await the outcome of that investigation. Clearly the surface needs relaying given the way it has broken up."



A county council spokesman said: "We are aware of the issues with this road.

"We have attended site and applied grit/stone to prevent the road from peeling and bitumen coming to the surface.

"The site will be assessed when the temperatures are cooler, we will undertake remedial work in due course."



The condition of the road has attracted numerous comments on the Lakenheath village Facebook page.

One man wrote: "As a former tarmaccer, I would say that this hasn't been prepped properly or laid properly.

"Whoever laid that needs their heads checking. Councillors care very little about what the tarmaccers do, so long as it's open on time and in budget.



"They ain't fussed about safety until either their or an emergency vehicle gets damaged."

But Cllr Noble replied: "I care deeply that the roads are maintained to a high standard as I and my family like everyone else in our community, use them on a daily basis."

Another villager posted: "Please, don't anyone say it's the temperature causing it, as I stay in Texas a lot and have experienced temperatures in excess of 45c and the roads don't melt."

Most who commented echoed the thoughts of one resident who said: "The council needs to come and sort this out properly before someone gets seriously hurt."