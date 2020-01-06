Hollywood glamour to come to Ely Cathedral in Crowns & Gowns exhibition

Hollywood glamour to come to Ely Cathedral in Crowns & Gowns exhibition.

A piece of Hollywood will come to Ely Cathedral when costumes, jewels and props from award-winning Hollywood movies and TV dramas filmed on site will go on display.



The Crowns & Gowns exhibition will showcase stunning items that have been a part of Netfllix production The Crown and films such as The King's Speech.

These productions bought global award winning actors to the Cathedral including Cate Blanchett, Scarlett Johansson, Natalie Portman, Michael Fassbender, Colin Firth and Matt Smith.

The unmissable exhibition will feature a fabulous collection of costumes, jewels, props, behind the scenes images and memorabilia from the dramas ﬁlmed on location at the cathedral.

The magnificent 14th century Lady Chapel provided the perfect setting to showcase some of the most iconic gowns and outﬁts from The Other Boleyn Girl, Macbeth and Elizabeth: The Golden Age.



In 2015 the landmark stood in for Westminster Abbey in the first episode of the £100million drama The Crown chronicling the early reign of Queen Elizabeth II.

Scenes from the 1947 wedding of Princess Elizabeth, featuring Clare Foy, and Prince Philip, Doctor Who's Matt Smith, were filmed at the cathedral in August 2015.

Tickets will be available on the door with standard cathedral admission fee including entrance to the exhibition at £8.

It will run from February 1 to March 15 from Monday to Saturday 9.30am to 4pm and Sunday midday to 3.45pm.



