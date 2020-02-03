Gallery

Hollywood glamour at Ely Cathedral's Crown & Gowns exhibition

Hollywood glamour comes to Ely Cathedral in the shape of Crown & Gowns exhibition.

A piece of Hollywood featuring costumes, props and jewels from award-winning Hollywood movies is coming to Ely tomorrow.

Hollywood glamour comes to Ely Cathedral in the shape of Crown & Gowns exhibition.

The Crown & Gowns exhibition at Ely Cathedral will feature a range of stunning items from films such as The King's Speech and popular Netflix production The Crown.

Behind-the-scenes images and memorabilia from dramas filmed on location at the cathedral will also feature in a fabulous collection of items.

The magnificent 14th century Lady Chapel provided the perfect setting to showcase some of the most iconic gowns and outﬁts from The Other Boleyn Girl, Macbeth and Elizabeth: The Golden Age.

Hollywood glamour comes to Ely Cathedral in the shape of Crown & Gowns exhibition.

These productions bought global award-winning actors to the Cathedral including Cate Blanchett, Scarlett Johansson, Natalie Portman, Michael Fassbender, Colin Firth and Geoffrey Rush.

Tickets will be available on the door with standard cathedral admission fee including entrance to the exhibition at £8.

It will run from Saturday, February 1 to Sunday, March 15 from Monday to Saturday 9.30am-4pm and Sunday 12-3.45pm.

Hollywood glamour comes to Ely Cathedral in the shape of Crown & Gowns exhibition.

Hollywood glamour comes to Ely Cathedral in the shape of Crown & Gowns exhibition.

Hollywood glamour comes to Ely Cathedral in the shape of Crown & Gowns exhibition.