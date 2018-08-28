Caught in public with a knuckleduster and a knife and in possession of drugs, West Norfolk man Ben Rider jailed at Peterborough Crown Court

Ben Rider, 35, has been sent to prison for possession of an array of weapons in public, resisting arrest and possession of class A and B drugs. Archant

A West Norfolk man found with an axe, knife and knuckle-duster in a busy town centre has been jailed for 13 months.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ben Rider, 35, has been sent to prison for possession of an array of weapons in public, resisting arrest and possession of class A and B drugs. Ben Rider, 35, has been sent to prison for possession of an array of weapons in public, resisting arrest and possession of class A and B drugs.

Ben Rider, 35, was reported to patrolling officers by a concerned member of the public at about 9pm on 5 November last year after they saw a ‘bizarre handle’ poking from his pocket.

As the two officers approached, Rider attempted to flee but was restrained and arrested. During a search, officers uncovered the weapons along with class A and B drugs.

In interview, Rider claimed he knew it was an offence to carry the weapons but, “it was only for show.”

Rider, of Follens Road, Walpole St Andrew, near Wisbech, admitted charges of possessing an offensive weapon in public, resisting arrest and possession of class A and B drugs.

Ben Rider, 35, has been sent to prison for possession of an array of weapons in public, resisting arrest and possession of class A and B drugs. Ben Rider, 35, has been sent to prison for possession of an array of weapons in public, resisting arrest and possession of class A and B drugs.

He was sentenced on Friday (January 11) Peterborough Crown Court.

PC Harley Smart said: “Regardless of whether or not Rider intended to use the weapons, he broke the law and distressed a member of the public in the process.

“I would like to commend the quick-thinking member of the public who alerted officers and hope this sentencing will serve as a reminder of the consequences of carrying weapons”

Anyone who knows someone who carries a knife can report it anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on: 0800 555 111 or visit: www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Ben Rider, 35, has been sent to prison for possession of an array of weapons in public, resisting arrest and possession of class A and B drugs. Ben Rider, 35, has been sent to prison for possession of an array of weapons in public, resisting arrest and possession of class A and B drugs.