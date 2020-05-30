Advanced search

Didn’t we have a lovely time the day we went to Ely, a beautiful day,

PUBLISHED: 22:33 30 May 2020 | UPDATED: 22:33 30 May 2020

With temperatures soaring, the ideal day to take a stroll along the riverdide in Ely. Stop for a drink or coffee. Chat to family and friends. Just like any other weekend. Picture; VALENTINE BOOTH

Social distancing provided a challenge for many visitors to Ely today.

Whilst some found it easy to remain 2m distant from others not from the same household, the numbers wanting to catch the sun and river seemed, at times, quite daunting.

Minimal catering facilities are open although an ice cream van was doing roaring business and there was a steady stream of people to the Maltings café/restaurant.

The owners operate strict procedures for purchases and the traditional terrace area is unavailable and categorically out of bounds.

However, buying a drink and lounging in the sun in Jubilee Gardens or along the river bank is a tempting option.

At the end of the day of course, it is for people to make up their own minds.

Lockdown is being eased, the rules are being relaxed, and some might think not all in authority have shown a good enough example.

Our photographs were taken just after lunchtime today, around 2pm. It was a random visit.

And it was busy.

