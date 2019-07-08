Crowds flock to annual sunshine-filled Sutton Gault Day

Crowds flock to annual sunshine-filled Sutton Gault Day. Picture: STUART GREEN Archant

Vintage vehicles, tractor rides, face painting - and even a coconut shy - all formed part of this year's Sutton Gault Day.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Crowds flock to annual sunshine-filled Sutton Gault Day. Picture: STUART GREEN Crowds flock to annual sunshine-filled Sutton Gault Day. Picture: STUART GREEN

Transport was provided to help people to make the short journey off the edge of the Isle of Ely so that they could find out what was on offer down in Sutton Gault.

They were treated to a wide range of activities provided by the Sutton Feast Committee and other voluntary community groups.

There were a huge number of vintage vehicles on display as well as lots of themed activities, centred on the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

Hundreds wandered up onto the bridge over the New Bedford River for the annual village duck race.

Crowds flock to annual sunshine-filled Sutton Gault Day. Picture: STUART GREEN Crowds flock to annual sunshine-filled Sutton Gault Day. Picture: STUART GREEN

Guests were also treated to a fantastic music line up with a debut gig from local band 'Isle 'ave a Shanty' and the Wicken Coronation Brass Band.

Member of the feast committee, David Smith, said: "The event continues to grow, with the biggest Duck race, and the largest selection of vintage vehicles that we've ever had."

Refreshments included a traditional BBQ, cream teas and a real ale bar.

The event, which took place on June 30, was sponsored by AJG Building and Sips.

Crowds flock to annual sunshine-filled Sutton Gault Day. Picture: STUART GREEN Crowds flock to annual sunshine-filled Sutton Gault Day. Picture: STUART GREEN

Crowds flock to annual sunshine-filled Sutton Gault Day. Picture: STUART GREEN Crowds flock to annual sunshine-filled Sutton Gault Day. Picture: STUART GREEN

You may also want to watch: