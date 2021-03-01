Published: 5:11 PM March 1, 2021

Returning officer John Hill at Ross Peers sports centre, Soham, during a previous local election count. East Cambs Council electoral office says the May elections this year may be different but have offered assurances that safety measures in the light of the pandemic will be strict and adhered to. - Credit: Archant

Residents classed as critically extremely vulnerable will receive a letter from East Cambs District Council advising them on their voting options ahead of May’s elections.

The county council, police and crime commissioner and mayoral elections are due to take place on May 6 and will go ahead with added Covid-19 safety precautions.

Residents are able to vote in a variety of different ways, either in person at the polling stations or via postal vote or a proxy vote.

Joan Cox, electoral services team leader at East Cambridgeshire District Council, said: “These elections will take place at a time when Covid-19 continues to present risks to public health.

"We want to ensure everyone, including those classed as critically extremely vulnerable, are able to vote confidently and safely.

“We would like to reassure residents that safety measures and increased cleaning regimes will be in place at the polling stations.

“However, if you would prefer not to vote in person, there are alternative options available such as by post or by appointing someone you trust to vote on your behalf, which is known as a proxy vote.

“Applications for both of these options are available via the Electoral Commission website.

“Your form will then need to be printed, completed and sent back to the Council. We can accept completed forms via email or post.

“I would urge everyone to ensure they are registered to vote in the way that suits them ahead of the application deadlines on April 20.”

If voting in person, residents are encouraged to keep yourself and others safe at the polling station by wearing a face covering, bringing your own pen or pencil.

"You should also keep a safe distance from others and using the hand sanitiser on entry and exit of the polling station.

Download and print the postal and proxy vote applications via the Electoral Commission’s website or go to the council’s website.

Residents who don’t have access to a printer are able to contact the council’s customer services team on 01353 665555 to request the forms be sent out to them.