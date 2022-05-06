Young people across East Cambridgeshire are invited to create a knife crime awareness poster. This image is for illustrative purposes only. - Credit: Archant

Young people across East Cambridgeshire are being invited to help police highlight the dangers of knife crime through art.

Officers from the East Cambridgeshire Neighbourhood Team would like to see children create a knife crime awareness poster.

While knife crime is relatively rare in Cambridgeshire, some people still choose to carry one, which not only puts others in danger but also themselves.

Seargeant Mat Lupton-Pike from the team, said: “Engaging with young people is an important part of this role and we hope this competition will get young people thinking about knife crime as well as the police and the role they play in their communities.”

The competition is open until midnight on May 15 to those 16 and under; the winner will receive a £25 voucher donated by Tesco.

All entries will be displayed on the Policing East Cambs Facebook and Twitter pages.

Entries, along with name, age and contact details can be sent to east-cambs-cops@cambs.police.uk or posted to Ely Police Station, 5 Nutholt Lane, Ely, CB7 4PL.