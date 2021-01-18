News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Ely Standard

Fight with weapons outside gym leaves two people seriously injured

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 11:47 AM January 18, 2021   
Two people were seriously injured following a fight outside YMCA in Cambridge on January 15. 

Two people were left with serious injuries following a fight – believed to be with weapons – in a gym car park on Friday night.  

Police were called to the YMCA gym on Gonville Place in Cambridge at around 7.20pm on January 15 after reports of a violent incident.  

An 18-year-old man from Cambridge was arrested in connection with the incident, however he has since been released from custody pending further investigation. 

It is believed weapons were used and two people suffered serious injuries as a result of the violence. 

DI Dave Savill said: “We have identified one of the men involved, however there are significant concerns for the welfare of the other man who we believe was seriously injured during this incident, therefore my plea is for that individual to either get in touch with us, or seek urgent medical assistance. 

“I would also like to ask members of the public who witnessed this incident, or have information about who the injured man might be, to get in touch with us.” 

Anyone with information is urged to contact police online either at www.cambs.police.uk/report, or using the online web chat function and quoting incident 381 of January 15.  

Those who do not have access to the internet should call 101. 

Crime
Cambridge News

