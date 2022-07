This woman is wanted by the police after stealing food and alcohol from the Co-op in Main Street, Littleport. - Credit: POLICE

A woman is wanted by the police in connection with a theft in Littleport.

The woman stole food and alcohol from the Co-op in Main Street, Littleport, on July 10.

A spokesperson from Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “If you have an information, please contact us online quoting reference 35/49149/22.”