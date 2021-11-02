Woman in court for breaching criminal behaviour order
Published: 10:14 AM November 2, 2021
A Soham woman is due in court today for breaching her Criminal Behaviour Order not to contact police except in a genuine emergency.
"Misusing the 999 system and dialling it for non-emergency matters to report crimes or emergencies that do not exist can cost lives," said a police spokesperson.
"Inappropriate calls slow down our response to genuine emergencies by tying up an operator, sometimes for up to ten minutes at a time.
"This stops genuine callers getting help and places the lives of others at risk."