Woman in court for breaching criminal behaviour order

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 10:14 AM November 2, 2021
Soham woman in court today for breaching criminal behaviour order not to contact police except in a genuine emergency.

Soham woman in court today for breaching criminal behaviour order not to contact police except in a genuine emergency.

A Soham woman is due in court today for breaching her Criminal Behaviour Order not to contact police except in a genuine emergency.

"Misusing the 999 system and dialling it for non-emergency matters to report crimes or emergencies that do not exist can cost lives," said a police spokesperson.

"Inappropriate calls slow down our response to genuine emergencies by tying up an operator, sometimes for up to ten minutes at a time.

"This stops genuine callers getting help and places the lives of others at risk."

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Soham News

