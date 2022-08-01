News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Drink driver drove child, 7, whilst nearly five times over limit

Daniel Mason

Published: 12:58 PM August 1, 2022
Updated: 1:05 PM August 1, 2022
Cambridge Magistrates' Court from outside

Jurate Rimgailiene was sentenced at Cambridge Magistrates' Court after driving on the A1198 near Caxton while nearly five times over the drink drive limit. - Credit: Archant

A woman who drove a seven-year-old child whilst nearly five times over the drink drive limit has been sentenced. 

Jurate Rimgailiene was spotted by police driving a yellow Nissan Juke on the A1198 near Caxton with no rear lights on June 24.  

Officers tried to get Rimgailiene to pull over, but continued driving around the area in a near 30-minute pursuit before stopping in Cambourne at around 11.45pm. 

The 34-year-old woman blew 172 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35. 

Police also found a seven-year-old boy sat in the back of the car. 

Rimgailiene, of Crocus Grove, Peterborough, pleaded guilty to drink driving and failing to stop, and was given a 12-week suspended sentence for 12 months at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on July 28. 

She was also disqualified from driving for 32 months. 

You can report drink or drug driving to Cambridgeshire Police through a 24/7 confidential hotline, 0800 032 0845. 

