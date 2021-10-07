Woman in her 20s killed in A1307 lorry crash near Addenbrooke's Hospital
A lorry driver has been arrested following the death of a woman pedestrian who was killed in a collision near Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge this morning.
The woman, who is in her 20s, was on foot when she was struck by a lorry at just before 8am.
The A1307 has been closed at its junction with Fendon Road and is expected to remain so for several hours.
Motorists are urged to avoid the area and to use the Trumpington entrance to the hospital.
An investigation has begun and the driver of the lorry, a 27-year-old man from Hertford, Hertfordshire, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless or inconsiderate driving.
He has been taken to Huntingdon Police Station.
Police are appealing for anyone who saw the collision or who may have dashcam footage to get in touch.
Call Sgt Tom Daly via 101 or contact police via webchat https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw quoting incident 66 of today (October 7).
