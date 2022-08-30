Mikayla Hayes has been charged with death by careless driving after motorcyclist Matthew Day died near the A10 in Southery. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A woman has been charged in connection with a crash that killed a motorcyclist.

The motorcyclist, on a red Yamaha motorbike, was involved in a crash with a red Honda Accord car in Southery on Friday, August 26.

Norfolk Police were called to the B1160 Lynn Road at the junction with Ferry Bank.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said: “The rider of the motorbike – 33-year-old Matthew Day – died later that day as a result of his injuries.

“The driver of the red Honda Accord was arrested and was taken to King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning.”

Fire crews from Littleport and in Norfolk were also called to the crash at 4.30pm, and returned to their stations at 7pm.

Mikayla Hayes, 23, of Snowdrop Grove, Downham Market was charged with death by careless driving.

She was remanded into custody ahead of her appearance at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on August 29.