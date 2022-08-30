Woman charged after motorcyclist killed in village
- Credit: Cambridgeshire Police
A woman has been charged in connection with a crash that killed a motorcyclist.
The motorcyclist, on a red Yamaha motorbike, was involved in a crash with a red Honda Accord car in Southery on Friday, August 26.
Norfolk Police were called to the B1160 Lynn Road at the junction with Ferry Bank.
A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said: “The rider of the motorbike – 33-year-old Matthew Day – died later that day as a result of his injuries.
“The driver of the red Honda Accord was arrested and was taken to King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning.”
Fire crews from Littleport and in Norfolk were also called to the crash at 4.30pm, and returned to their stations at 7pm.
Mikayla Hayes, 23, of Snowdrop Grove, Downham Market was charged with death by careless driving.
Most Read
- 1 Woman charged after motorcyclist killed in village
- 2 Girl, 3, in critical condition after A14 crash
- 3 Woman used family funeral to supply drugs to mourner
- 4 Woman fined more than £550 after village fly-tipping
- 5 Chatteris drink driver who crashed outside police station in Wisbech is jailed
- 6 Large scale Covid vaccination centres in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough open this autumn
- 7 How to enjoy 47 days off while using only 19 days of annual leave in 2023
- 8 Warning of pub closures as landlords face 300pc increase in energy bills
- 9 Trainer Tim ready to 'go against the odds' in world record attempt
- 10 Academy principal marks record-breaking year of exam results
She was remanded into custody ahead of her appearance at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on August 29.