Ely Standard > News > Crime

Woman who assaulted police officer on prison release sent back to jail

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 12:30 PM August 17, 2022
Updated: 12:31 PM August 17, 2022
Zerman Mendi, 28, of no fixed address, was sentenced to four months in prison at Cambridge Crown Court on August 12.

A woman who assaulted a police officer upon her release from prison has been sent back to jail. 

Zerman Mendi, 28, of no fixed address, was released from HMP Peterborough on March 3 after serving a sentence for a public order offence. 

Police were called due to her refusing to leave and causing a safety issue by sitting in front of the main prison gates. 

Mendi was arrested after she threw a rock at one officer, hitting him on the arm and shouting abuse. 

While in her custody cell, she lashed out at a detention officer multiple times by striking and scratching him, causing injuries to his face. 

Mendi was sentenced to four months in prison at Cambridge Crown Court on August 12 after being found guilty of assaulting an emergency worker – throwing a rock. 

She was found not guilty of a second charge of assaulting an emergency worker – spitting. 

A third charge relating to the assault of a detention officer was later dropped. 

PC Chris Ogden, who investigated, said: “This conviction should serve as a message to anyone who thinks it is acceptable to assault a police officer or other emergency service worker, that it will not be tolerated.” 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Cambridgeshire

