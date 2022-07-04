Updated

Firefighters assess the damage done to farm buildings in Wilburton that were targeted in an arson attack. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Farm buildings in an East Cambridgeshire village were set alight in an arson attack.

The buildings were found alight in Wilburton by police at around 9.30pm on Monday, June 27.

A spokesperson writing on the Policing East Cambridgeshire Facebook page said: “The Rural Crime Action Team are requesting information/witnesses following an arson at farm buildings off White Cross Road, Wilburton on June 27.

RCAT are requesting information after an arson at White Cross Rd, Wilburton on 27/06/22. As well as the costs to the owner, arson also affect the ability of the fire service to respond to more serious life threatening incidents. Call 101 or contact crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. pic.twitter.com/gID0oWHyjV — CambsRuralCops 🚜🚓 (@CambsRuralCops) July 2, 2022

“As well as the costs to the owner, deliberately lit fires also affect the ability of the fire service to respond to more serious and possibly life-threatening incidents such as house fires or road traffic collisions.”

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said officers were called at 9.25pm to the blaze.

“Officers attended the scene, but the suspects could not be located; nobody was injured," they said.

“Anyone with information is urged to contact police via their web chat service or online forms at: https://www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting 35/45865/22."

Anyone without internet access is advised to call police on 101.

Wilburton fire - Credit: East Cambs Police

If you have more information on the blaze, you can also contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue said that at 8.43pm on Monday (27) crews from Cottenham and Ely were called to a fire on Whitecross Road in Wilburton.

Firefighters arrived to find a fire involving rubbish and grass in a ditch spreading to a barn. Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using hose reels.

A crew from Littleport was then called to a fire at 8.44pm on Redfen Road in Little Thetford. They arrived to find multiple fires on a verge and extinguished them using a hose reel.

All the crews returned to their stations by 11.45pm.

The cause of the fire was deliberate.