News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Crime

Updated

Village farm buildings targeted in arson attack

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Mason

Published: 11:00 AM July 4, 2022
Updated: 12:51 PM July 4, 2022
Farm buildings off White Cross Road, Wilburton

Firefighters assess the damage done to farm buildings in Wilburton that were targeted in an arson attack. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Farm buildings in an East Cambridgeshire village were set alight in an arson attack. 

The buildings were found alight in Wilburton by police at around 9.30pm on Monday, June 27. 

Arson at White Cross Road, Wilburton

Firefighters assess the damage done to farm buildings in Wilburton that were targeted in an arson attack. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A spokesperson writing on the Policing East Cambridgeshire Facebook page said: “The Rural Crime Action Team are requesting information/witnesses following an arson at farm buildings off White Cross Road, Wilburton on June 27.

 

“As well as the costs to the owner, deliberately lit fires also affect the ability of the fire service to respond to more serious and possibly life-threatening incidents such as house fires or road traffic collisions.” 

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said officers were called at 9.25pm to the blaze.

“Officers attended the scene, but the suspects could not be located; nobody was injured," they said.

“Anyone with information is urged to contact police via their web chat service or online forms at: https://www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting 35/45865/22."

Anyone without internet access is advised to call police on 101.

Wilburton fire

Wilburton fire - Credit: East Cambs Police

Most Read

  1. 1 Chapel conversion withdrawn following stinging rebuke
  2. 2 Both drivers seriously injured after head on crash
  3. 3 Village farm buildings targeted in arson attack
  1. 4 Top roles confirmed at council owned housing firm
  2. 5 Councillors left disappointed as decision made on £37m station project
  3. 6 Popular food and leisure hub plans win over planners
  4. 7 Two women fighting for life after A141 crash
  5. 8 Three officers commended for 2021 Boat Race policing
  6. 9 Hospitals raise car parking costs for first time in six years
  7. 10 Stress, anxiety, mental health and depression prompt rise in days off 

If you have more information on the blaze, you can also contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. 

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue said that at 8.43pm on Monday (27) crews from Cottenham and Ely were called to a fire on Whitecross Road in Wilburton.  

Firefighters arrived to find a fire involving rubbish and grass in a ditch spreading to a barn. Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using hose reels.  

A crew from Littleport was then called to a fire at 8.44pm on Redfen Road in Little Thetford. They arrived to find multiple fires on a verge and extinguished them using a hose reel.  

All the crews returned to their stations by 11.45pm.  

The cause of the fire was deliberate. Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111. 

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service
Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Wilburton News

Don't Miss

Greater Anglia tell how the rail strike will cause disruption in Cambridgeshire

Updated

Person hit by train between Manea and Peterborough

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
The High Flyer pub in Ely

Food and Drink

First visit not 'a flying success' but pub deserves second chance

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
The four houses in New Barns, Ely, which a resident says have been empty for at least a year

East Cambridgeshire District Council | Special Report

Sanctuary Housing criticised over empty homes in Ely

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
A car set on fire on this railway line in Chettisham on Friday evening (June 24).

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Fire crews called to car fire on railway line

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon