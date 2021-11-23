The white Ford Transit van that went missing on Saturday evening (November 20) is identical to the one pictured above. - Credit: J&J Drake

A white Ford Transit van, along with a white Ford Tipper truck, were stolen from a company’s industrial unit in Isleham on Saturday evening (November 20).

The tipper, that belongs to Electricians J&J Drake was found in Newmarket later that night – but the van is still missing.

The theft happened around 6pm in Hall Barn Road Industrial Estate, and the thieves have been caught on CCTV.

A spokesperson said: “There were four men in total – one drove off in the tipper truck whilst two of the others took the transit."

“The reg of the van that’s still missing is AK12 JHU and it’ll have the sign on it written J&J Drake."

The white Ford Transit van that is still missing has this sign writing on back of it. - Credit: J&J Drake

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “We were called on Saturday evening with reports two vehicles had been stolen from a business in the Hall Barn Road Industrial Estate, Isleham.

“The white Ford Tipper and white Ford Transit were stolen at about 6pm.

“An investigation is ongoing. No arrests have yet been made.

“Anyone with information is urged to contact police via their web chat quoting 35/80258/21.