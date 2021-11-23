Ford Transit van stolen from outside company’s industrial unit
- Credit: J&J Drake
A white Ford Transit van, along with a white Ford Tipper truck, were stolen from a company’s industrial unit in Isleham on Saturday evening (November 20).
The tipper, that belongs to Electricians J&J Drake was found in Newmarket later that night – but the van is still missing.
The theft happened around 6pm in Hall Barn Road Industrial Estate, and the thieves have been caught on CCTV.
A spokesperson said: “There were four men in total – one drove off in the tipper truck whilst two of the others took the transit."
“The reg of the van that’s still missing is AK12 JHU and it’ll have the sign on it written J&J Drake."
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “We were called on Saturday evening with reports two vehicles had been stolen from a business in the Hall Barn Road Industrial Estate, Isleham.
“The white Ford Tipper and white Ford Transit were stolen at about 6pm.
Most Read
- 1 Brain training boost for Ely landlord
- 2 Take a look inside this £350,000 converted pump house in the Fens
- 3 First train in 56 years at re-opened station
- 4 Family earns Christmas wish as fitness fundraiser raises £3,500
- 5 Pair due in court for string of recycling thefts in the Fens
- 6 Burglar wakes and violently attacks victim to steal her phone
- 7 Two Fenland schools revealed as hardest to get into
- 8 £1m exclusive watch fails to sell at auction
- 9 Family returns to paint smiles on faces with Christmas lights
- 10 Chief medical officer says hospital under enormous stress with COVID numbers up and still rising
“An investigation is ongoing. No arrests have yet been made.
“Anyone with information is urged to contact police via their web chat quoting 35/80258/21.