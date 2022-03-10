This year marks 20 years since Jessica Chapman and Holly Wells disappeared.

The two primary school pupils, both aged 10, died at the hands of college caretaker Ian Huntley.

A desperate search for Jessica and Holly began after they disappeared from a family barbecue in Soham on August 4, 2002.

The search by Soham residents, police investigation and media storm after the tragic murder is the subject of a new Channel 5 documentary - Soham: The Murder of Holly & Jessica.

Holly and Jessica were later found in Lakenheath and Huntley was convicted of killing them.

Jessica Chapman and Holly Wells, from Soham - Credit: PA

He was sentenced to a double-life sentence, with a minimum of 40 years inside.

Huntley, who is now 48, currently resides in HMP Frankland - a category A prison for men in Brasside, County Durham.

He is halfway through the 40-year portion of his sentence.

Huntley is not eligible for release until 2042, when he will be aged 68.

According to former Cambridgeshire Constabulary Special Constable Sharon Gilbert - who was interviewed for the Channel 5 documentary - Huntley became a suspect when he showed an unusual interest in the investigation.

She said: "Everything about Ian Huntley made me feel uneasy.

"He had got very strange eyes. His eyes are just like they are looking at you, but also as though he is looking through you."

He was interviewed several times, and was pinned to the crime when officers searched a building which he had access to in the school where he worked.

Officers found the two Manchester United shirts which the girls were wearing when they disappeared in a dustbin.

Ian Huntley was at one point in HMP Wakefield, West Yorkshire.

At HMP Wakefield, Huntley was scalded with water by North Yorkshire serial killer Mark Hobson.

He also confessed to having sexually assaulted an 11-year-old girl in an orchard in 1997 when he was in Yorkshire.

He arrived at his current County Durham prison in 2008.

Fellow inmate and convicted armed robber Damien Fowkes slashed Huntley's throat in 2010.

Ian Huntley has since apologised for the crimes he committed in 2002.

In a confession leaked to The Sun newspaper, Huntley said: "I am so terribly, terribly sorry for what I have done.

"The people of Soham took me into their community.

"They trusted me.

"They gave me a job and a home.

"I am sorry for the pain that I have caused."

Ian Huntley's ex-girlfriend, Maxine Carr, was a teaching assistant at Holly and Jessica's school.

She provided Huntley with an alibi in 2002.

Carr was found guilty of perverting the course of justice.

She was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison in 2002, and was released on probation on May 14, 2004.