Cash stolen from ATM during BP garage ram raid in Waterbeach

Author Picture Icon

Pearce Bates

Published: 11:17 AM April 27, 2022
Two men in dark clothing near a white Ford Transit van.

The men used a white Ford Transit van to steal from a cash machine at a BP Garage. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Money was stolen from an ATM at a Waterbeach fuel station during a ram raid early this morning (April 27).

Two men were seen using a white Ford Transit van to steal money from the cash machine at the BP garage on Ely Road.

The thieves later drove off in the van, which was recovered in Green End Road, Landbeach.

Sergeant Ashley Ryan, of Cambridgeshire Police's Acquisitive Crime Team, said: "We are in the early stages of the investigation and keen to speak to any witnesses who saw suspicious activity in the area in the early hours of this morning to get in touch, or if you were driving by and have captured dashcam footage please get in touch.

Two men in dark clothing, with crow bars.

Two men were seen stealing money from a cash machine at a BP Garage on Ely Road. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

“Business burglaries are not a victimless crime – they have a huge impact on shop workers and the people that use their facilities in our communities.

"We’re urging people to report suspicious behaviour around premises with ATMs.

"ATM crimes could often be prevented if so-called “precursor” offences are reported to us. These can often seem minor and include theft of number plates, ropes, straps and chains and cutting equipment.”

Two men in dark clothing behind a white Ford Transit van.

The Ford Transit van was later recovered on Green End Road, Landbeach. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Anyone with information can contact police online, or call 101 quoting crime reference 35/29144/22.

Anonymous information can also be provided by contacting the Crimestoppers charity, on 0800 555 111.

