Published: 10:41 AM May 11, 2021

Thieves stole 12 iPads and 10 laptops from an East Cambridgeshire school during a break-in that has left its headteacher angry and in disbelief.

In a letter to parents, Waterbeach Primary School headteacher Jane Green said: "It is with a very heavy heart that I write to tell you that, over the weekend, the school has been victim to a burglary.

She added that as well as stealing the iPads and laptops, other items of value were taken.

The burglars also damaged property to get to the securely stored items.

"I find it incredible that anyone can target a school where everything we do is for the children of the community," she said.

"And I am angry that the equipment stolen is there to enable your children to learn.

The school is now appealing for anyone with information about the crime to come forward.

"It would be helpful if they could contact us as soon as possible."