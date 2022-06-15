News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Crime

'Wanted burglar' found and charged

Author Picture Icon

Pearce Bates

Published: 10:57 AM June 15, 2022
Updated: 10:59 AM June 15, 2022
Custody image of Jason Turner

Police believed Turner to have remained in the Cambridge area. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A suspected burglar, who was wanted in connection with two Cambridge burglaries, has been found and charged.

Jason Turner of Hartley Avenue, Leeds, was wanted in connection with a burglary in Scholars Walk, Cambridge on May 25.

The 32-year-old was also wanted in connection with a non-dwelling burglary and theft.

Police believed Turner to have remained in the Cambridge area.

He has now been found and charged with two counts of burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and fraud by false representation.

Jason Turner is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court later today (Wednesday, June 15).

A 40-year-old woman from Great Paxton has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Most Read

  1. 1 Council apology over missed bin collections
  2. 2 Stow-cum-Quay crash victim named as 24-year-old Holly Lucas
  3. 3 Classic car garage refused for being of 'excessive scale'
  1. 4 Driver in a load of trouble after cops pull him over
  2. 5 'Wanted burglar' found and charged
  3. 6 Ely Hero Awards launches with a bang for 2022
  4. 7 Cambs chef teamed up with Denise Van Outen to feed Diana Ross
  5. 8 For fear of stating the obvious 'you can't park that, sir'
  6. 9 Woman dies following crash on A1303
  7. 10 Families flock in their thousands for G's Open Farm Sunday

She has since been released under investigation.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: "Jason Turner has now been located and charged with two counts of burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and fraud by false representation.

"He is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court today."

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Peterborough Magistrates Court
Cambridge News

Don't Miss

Ross Taylor plans festival site

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Corkers Crisps boss plans to become festivals impresario  

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Cllr Mark Inskip with selfie f

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Bins crisis caused by 'perfect storm'

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Sabro's food takeaway to launch at The Fountain Soham

Food and Drink

'High quality' street food takeaway ready for launch

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
High Flyer Ely regains 5 Star Rating. High Flyer, Ely Sunday 05 June 2022. Picture by Terry Harris.

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Pub/restaurant again flying high with 5* food hygiene rating

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon