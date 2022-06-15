'Wanted burglar' found and charged

Police believed Turner to have remained in the Cambridge area. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A suspected burglar, who was wanted in connection with two Cambridge burglaries, has been found and charged.

Jason Turner of Hartley Avenue, Leeds, was wanted in connection with a burglary in Scholars Walk, Cambridge on May 25.

The 32-year-old was also wanted in connection with a non-dwelling burglary and theft.

Police believed Turner to have remained in the Cambridge area.

He has now been found and charged with two counts of burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and fraud by false representation.

Jason Turner is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court later today (Wednesday, June 15).

A 40-year-old woman from Great Paxton has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

She has since been released under investigation.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: "Jason Turner has now been located and charged with two counts of burglary, theft of a motor vehicle and fraud by false representation.

"He is due to appear at Peterborough Magistrates' Court today."