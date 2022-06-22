News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Crime

Wanted burglar caught in Grafton Centre with 'hoard of stolen goods'

Author Picture Icon

Pearce Bates

Published: 12:28 PM June 22, 2022
Custody image of James Young.

James Young was wanted for a number of crimes. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A wanted burglar has been caught by off-duty police officers - when he was carrying a "hoard of stolen goods".

James Young, 34, was spotted walking near the Grafton Centre in Cambridge, on January 28 this year.

The off-duty police officers knew Young was wanted for several crimes, and they called for backup.

When a mobile phone, watches, jewellery and personal documents were discovered on his person - linking him to a number of burglaries and attempted burglaries - the man was arrested.

The incidents to which he had been linked took place on Histon Road, Nuns Road and Milton Road in Cambridge and Iceni Way in Orchard Park, King's Hedges between December 28, 2021 and January 3, 2022.

Young was also linked to the theft of a white Carrera Crossfire hybrid bike worth £250.

This item had been stolen from Nuns Way, and Young had been identified on CCTV riding the bike.

Most Read

  1. 1 Duo barred from all shops in Cambridgeshire when in each other's company
  2. 2 Son remembers farmer Martin who 'liked lending a hand' to others
  3. 3 £72,000 auction price for grassland- seven times more than expected
  1. 4 Retiring café owner desperate not to see shop 'back at square one'
  2. 5 Car park transformation will benefit residents, visitors and bees, say council
  3. 6 Insurers to pay for £725,000 house replacement
  4. 7 Met Office weather: Yellow thunderstorm warning for East of England
  5. 8 £6,500 fundraiser launched for sculpture in memory of city’s ‘most famous cat’
  6. 9 Trains stabled and stations empty as RMT strike begins in Cambridgeshire
  7. 10 Housebuilding company breaks ground on new 140 homes development

Appearing at Cambridge Crown Court on Tuesday, June 14, Young was sentenced to one year in prison.

He previously pleading guilty to three counts of handling stolen goods, possession of cannabis and bike theft at the same court.

Police constable Andy Smith, from Cambridgeshire Constabulary's Acquisitive Crime Team, said: "Burglary is a hugely impactive crime on victims.

"Young is a prolific offender.

"When last released from prison he was supported by the integrated offender management team with seeking accommodation and a job.

"Rather than using this opportunity to rehabilitate, he returned to crime.

"We hope this time in prison will allow him to reflect on his actions and turn his life around."

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Cambridge Crown Court
Cambridge News

Don't Miss

Couple refused permission to turn Lazy Otter into a house

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Couple banned from turning Lazy Otter pub into their home 

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
A sign for Newmarket and Cambridge on the A1303 near Stow-cum-Quay

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Stow-cum-Quay crash victim named as 24-year-old Holly Lucas

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Littleport and East Cambridgeshire Academy putting together an action plan following criticism by Ofsted.

Littleport Academy | Special Report

Parents back Ofsted’s brutal criticism of Littleport school  

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Lauren Hughes, 27, of The Yard in Braintree, was using her phone hands-free when she killed cyclist Michael Roff in Cambridge

Peterborough Crown Court

Careless driver was 'using phone' when she killed Cambridge cyclist

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon