James Young was wanted for a number of crimes. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A wanted burglar has been caught by off-duty police officers - when he was carrying a "hoard of stolen goods".

James Young, 34, was spotted walking near the Grafton Centre in Cambridge, on January 28 this year.

The off-duty police officers knew Young was wanted for several crimes, and they called for backup.

When a mobile phone, watches, jewellery and personal documents were discovered on his person - linking him to a number of burglaries and attempted burglaries - the man was arrested.

The incidents to which he had been linked took place on Histon Road, Nuns Road and Milton Road in Cambridge and Iceni Way in Orchard Park, King's Hedges between December 28, 2021 and January 3, 2022.

Young was also linked to the theft of a white Carrera Crossfire hybrid bike worth £250.

This item had been stolen from Nuns Way, and Young had been identified on CCTV riding the bike.

Appearing at Cambridge Crown Court on Tuesday, June 14, Young was sentenced to one year in prison.

He previously pleading guilty to three counts of handling stolen goods, possession of cannabis and bike theft at the same court.

Police constable Andy Smith, from Cambridgeshire Constabulary's Acquisitive Crime Team, said: "Burglary is a hugely impactive crime on victims.

"Young is a prolific offender.

"When last released from prison he was supported by the integrated offender management team with seeking accommodation and a job.

"Rather than using this opportunity to rehabilitate, he returned to crime.

"We hope this time in prison will allow him to reflect on his actions and turn his life around."