Analysis of the electronic devices seized from the home of Jeffrey Wilson (pictured) revealed nearly 53,000 indecent images or videos of children. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A teacher who took dozens of secret photographs of pupils and kept almost 53,000 indecent images and videos of children has been jailed.

Jeffrey Wilson used a camera pen to take images of pupils and staff at Thomas Clarkson Academy in Wisbech, before taking more photographs of students at Hills Road Sixth Form College in Cambridge.

Police officers carried out a warrant at Wilson’s home in Bluebell Way, March after an IP address was linked to viewing indecent images of children online.

Several electronic devices including mobile phones, laptops, USB sticks and tablets were seized.

Of these devices, 45 upskirting images were taken over a six-month period from April to September 2019, when Wilson worked at the two schools.

Wilson had also used a hidden camera in a clock to secretly film a woman undressing at his home.

A further search of Wilson’s property was also conducted, where officers found the pen used to secretly take photographs at the schools.

Analysis of the electronic devices seized from Wilson’s home also revealed nearly 53,000 indecent images or videos of children.

Of these, 90 were category A – the most severe.

Wilson, 31, admitted three counts of making indecent images of children, three of voyeurism and two of recording an image under clothing to observe another without consent.

On August 30 at Peterborough Crown Court, Wilson was jailed for a year and was made subject to a 10-year sexual harm prevention order.

DC Keith Evans said Wilson abused his position of trust at the schools, both with staff and colleagues.

“This was a truly disturbing case,” said DC Evans.

“Wilson was in a position of trust, which he abused by violating both colleagues and students for his own gratification.

“His behaviour towards the woman he secretly filmed at his home was also disgusting. I’m pleased his offending has been discovered and he has now faced justice.”

DC Evans added: “These images were taken without the knowledge of the victims and it is impossible to identify them.

“Wilson’s actions will inevitably cause a great deal of distress to pupils, their parents and staff at the schools.”