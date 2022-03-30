The firearms were removed from a property near Soham. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Three unlicensed guns have been seized by police from a home in east Cambridgeshire.

Officers removed a shotgun and two hunting rifles, equipped with sights, from a property in Chippenham near Soham on Tuesday (March 29).

The firearms were seized after police discovered they were being kept without a license.

Complete with a green carry case, officers tagged up the weapons and took them from the property.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “If someone in your family has a firearm, shotgun or explosives certificate and they pass away, it’s important you notify us.

“You can look at transferring the ownership or we can help you dispose of the firearms.

“These were removed from a property yesterday after it was discovered that they were being kept without a certificate.”

For more information, visit: www.cambs.police.uk/ar/applyregister/fao/af/apply-firearm-shotgun-explosives-certificate/



