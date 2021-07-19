Published: 3:11 PM July 19, 2021 Updated: 11:30 PM July 19, 2021

Three people including two boys were arrested on suspicion of assaulting police officers at a birthday party in Fordham Road, Isleham. - Credit: Facebook/Policing East Cambridgeshire

Two police officers were assaulted after a birthday party involving at least 70 people got out of hand.

Two boys, aged 16 and 17, and one man were arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer at the party in Fordham Road, Isleham on July 16.

Police confirmed that the officers assaulted at the party did not suffer serious injuries.

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: “We were called at 11.11pm on Friday.

“There were concerns that a birthday party in a barn at a premises in Fordham Road, Isleham, had got out of hand.

“There were 70 or more people there, many more than invited.

“Police attended and three people were arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer.”

A 16-year-old boy from Bar Hill was released on bail until October 1.

A 17-year-old boy from Cambridge was also released on bail until the same date.

Leon Davis, 20 of Akeman Street, Cambridge, was charged with assaulting a police officer and escape from lawful custody.

Davis was released on bail and will appear at Cambridge Magistrates’ Court on August 19.