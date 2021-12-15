News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Over £2m of drugs uncovered after village raids

Daniel Mason

Published: 10:27 AM December 15, 2021
Specialist police officers carried out drugs raids in Haddenham and Willingham

Around 22kg of cocaine was found at an address in Willingham on December 10, while a house in Haddenham was also raided. - Credit: ERSOU

More than £2 million worth of drugs was uncovered in two Cambridgeshire villages. 

Around 22kg of cocaine was found at an address in Willingham on December 10, while a house in Haddenham was also raided. 

Officers from the Eastern Region Specialist Operations Unit (ERSOU), supported by Cambridgeshire Police, also recovered seven kilograms of cocaine from a car. 

It is estimated the drugs have a street value of more than £2.2 million.

Callum Lenk, 24 of High Street, Haddenham and Jason Lenk, 51 of Balland Fields, Willingham, have both been charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs. 

The pair have been remanded ahead of appearing at Cambridge Crown Court. 

Detective Inspector Ian Mawdesley, from ERSOU, said: “This is a significant seizure of Class A drugs and I am glad that we have been successful in preventing these substances from reaching the streets. 

“We’d encourage anyone with information about drugs criminality in their community to contact their local police force.” 

