Over £2m of drugs uncovered after village raids
- Credit: ERSOU
More than £2 million worth of drugs was uncovered in two Cambridgeshire villages.
Around 22kg of cocaine was found at an address in Willingham on December 10, while a house in Haddenham was also raided.
Officers from the Eastern Region Specialist Operations Unit (ERSOU), supported by Cambridgeshire Police, also recovered seven kilograms of cocaine from a car.
It is estimated the drugs have a street value of more than £2.2 million.
Callum Lenk, 24 of High Street, Haddenham and Jason Lenk, 51 of Balland Fields, Willingham, have both been charged with conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.
The pair have been remanded ahead of appearing at Cambridge Crown Court.
Detective Inspector Ian Mawdesley, from ERSOU, said: “This is a significant seizure of Class A drugs and I am glad that we have been successful in preventing these substances from reaching the streets.
Most Read
- 1 Boy, 16, arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and firearm possession
- 2 Man dies in crash near Ely
- 3 Police 'increasingly concerned' for woman missing since Saturday
- 4 Over £2m of drugs uncovered after village raids
- 5 Boy, 6, left scared to go outdoors after 'homophobic attack'
- 6 Player-boss hails 'a great coach' as new era begins at Soham Town Rangers
- 7 Passenger train stops at Soham station for first time in 56 years
- 8 How many people have taken Covid booster jab in Cambridgeshire?
- 9 Residents urged to check waste collection calendar amid festive bin day changes
- 10 Covid-19 vaccination centre to reopen amid rise in Omicron cases
“We’d encourage anyone with information about drugs criminality in their community to contact their local police force.”