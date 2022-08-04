News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Crime

Two attempted burglaries take place in Ely during same day

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 3:54 PM August 4, 2022
Two attempted burglaries took place in Ely during August 2. This photo is for illustrative purposes only.

Two attempted burglaries took place in Ely during August 2. This photo is for illustrative purposes only. - Credit: Getty Images/Wavebreak Media

Two attempted burglaries took place in Ely on Tuesday (August 2).

At about 6:40pm a woman in Witchford Road discovered an intruder in her home. He made a quick exit after being disturbed and joined another man outside. 

The men were both described as white, medium build and about 5’8”. 

They were also dressed similarly in white t-shirts and jeans. One was wearing a baseball cap and the other had short brown hair. 

A short while later, residents of a property in Gateway Gardens discovered two men matching the above description in their garden. They again left empty handed after being challenged. 

Julia’s Tea Rooms in the city centre was also targeted recently after burglars broke in and stole the till. 

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “Residents are being urged to report any suspicious behaviour and ensure sensible precautions are being taken such as locking doors and closing windows when not nearby.” 

If you have information about any of these incidents please visit www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting 35/55421/22. 

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Ely News

Don't Miss

Sainsbury's supermarket on Lisle Lane, Ely

Sainsbury's deliver postmen nightmare over parking rules

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
England's only Hyacinth grower, Alan Shipp, was victim to another break-in at his yard on Burgess Drove, Waterbeach

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Villagers offer £1k to find couple involved in £4k yard break-in

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Do you know this woman?

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Woman wanted by police in connection with theft

Katie Woodcock

Author Picture Icon
Photos showing the extent of the damage caused by the fire at Haddenham 

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

50 firefighters tackle 200 acres farmland fire

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon