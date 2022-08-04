Two attempted burglaries took place in Ely during August 2. This photo is for illustrative purposes only. - Credit: Getty Images/Wavebreak Media

Two attempted burglaries took place in Ely on Tuesday (August 2).

At about 6:40pm a woman in Witchford Road discovered an intruder in her home. He made a quick exit after being disturbed and joined another man outside.

The men were both described as white, medium build and about 5’8”.

They were also dressed similarly in white t-shirts and jeans. One was wearing a baseball cap and the other had short brown hair.

A short while later, residents of a property in Gateway Gardens discovered two men matching the above description in their garden. They again left empty handed after being challenged.

Julia’s Tea Rooms in the city centre was also targeted recently after burglars broke in and stole the till.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “Residents are being urged to report any suspicious behaviour and ensure sensible precautions are being taken such as locking doors and closing windows when not nearby.”

If you have information about any of these incidents please visit www.cambs.police.uk/report quoting 35/55421/22.