Two bikes worth over £2,000 stolen
- Credit: POLICE
Two bikes worth over £2,000 were stolen in Trumpington and police have now released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the thefts.
A blue Ghost electric bike worth around £2,000 was taken from Whittington Road at about 4.40am on December 15.
A second bike was taken from a property in Beech Drive around the same time.
PC Jamal Ali, from the Cambridge Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “I would like to hear from anyone who recognises this man.
“I would also urge people to remain vigilant and never leave bikes unlocked.
"Please ensure you report any thefts to police as soon as possible.”
Anyone with information should contact police online at https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw quoting reference 35/86615/21. Those without internet access should call 101.
For cycle crime prevention advice visit https://bit.ly/3eiJ9F9
Most Read
- 1 Body pulled from river thought to be that of missing woman
- 2 Teenage driver dies yards from home in 2am crash
- 3 New lease of life for closed 17th century Michelin pub
- 4 64 homes planned for East Cambs village
- 5 Ex-footballer hopes inspired 6-a-side initiative comes to fruition
- 6 Pub wins massive support for New Year’s Eve party
- 7 Flooding forces closure of Cambridgeshire road
- 8 What does a faint red line on a lateral flow Covid test mean?
- 9 Peterborough on hold as bus dispute settled elsewhere
- 10 Camp Beagle bans visitors after Covid-19 outbreak