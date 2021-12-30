Police have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with bike thefts in Trumpington. - Credit: POLICE

Two bikes worth over £2,000 were stolen in Trumpington and police have now released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the thefts.

A blue Ghost electric bike worth around £2,000 was taken from Whittington Road at about 4.40am on December 15.

A second bike was taken from a property in Beech Drive around the same time.

PC Jamal Ali, from the Cambridge Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “I would like to hear from anyone who recognises this man.

“I would also urge people to remain vigilant and never leave bikes unlocked.

"Please ensure you report any thefts to police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should contact police online at https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw quoting reference 35/86615/21. Those without internet access should call 101.

For cycle crime prevention advice visit https://bit.ly/3eiJ9F9