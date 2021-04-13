Published: 11:02 AM April 13, 2021 Updated: 12:59 PM April 13, 2021

Tony Adams has been jailed for brandishing a meat cleaver following a feud over missing tools. He was caught on CCTV running through Littleport with the weapon in his hand. - Credit: POLICE

A man who was caught on CCTV brandishing a meat cleaver after a feud over missing tools has been jailed.

Tony Adams - who was jailed for three years in January for having cocaine and heroin worth £1,300 - went armed with the weapon to Cornfield Lane, Littleport on May 15 last year.

The 30-year-old threatened the occupants and told them ‘come out, or I’m coming in’ following an argument over some missing tools.

When officers arrived Adams had left the scene but they obtained CCTV images which showed him holding the meat cleaver.

Tony Adams has been jailed for brandishing a meat cleaver following a feud over missing tools. - Credit: POLICE

His home in New Road was searched and the clothes he was seen wearing on the CCTV were recovered.

At Peterborough Crown Court on Monday April 12, Adams was sentenced to 14 months in prison after previously pleading guilty to possession of an offensive weapon.

You may also want to watch:

Detective Constable Sam Payne said: “Adams escalated the argument to such a level that the victim and other people living at the property feared their lives were in danger.

“There is no excuse for carrying offensive weapons in public and we will continue to put those who do before the courts.”