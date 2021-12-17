A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after three men were stabbed at The Fox pub in Burwell. - Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after three men were stabbed at a pub in Burwell last night (Thursday December 16).

Police were called by the ambulance service with reports of an assault at The Fox pub in Burwell at 7.26pm.

Three men had suffered stab injuries and were taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, where they remain today, with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

A 37-year-old man from Burwell was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is in custody at Parkside Police Station.

Anyone with information should contact police online at https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw quoting incident 446 of December 16. Those without access should call 101.