News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Crime

Attempted murder arrest after three men stabbed at village pub

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 11:24 AM December 17, 2021
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after three men were stabbed at The Fox pub in Burwell.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after three men were stabbed at The Fox pub in Burwell. - Credit: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after three men were stabbed at a pub in Burwell last night (Thursday December 16).

Police were called by the ambulance service with reports of an assault at The Fox pub in Burwell at 7.26pm.

Three men had suffered stab injuries and were taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, where they remain today, with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

A 37-year-old man from Burwell was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is in custody at Parkside Police Station.

Anyone with information should contact police online at https://bit.ly/3vsiYDw quoting incident 446 of December 16. Those without access should call 101.

Cambs Live News
Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Burwell News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Armed police were called to the One Stop shop in High Street, Sutton, last night

Cambs Live News | Updated

Boy arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery and firearm possession

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
RAF Lakenheath main gate Photo: SONYA DUNCAN

Missing RAF Lakenheath airman found dead

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Dr Nik Johnson opens Soham railway station on December 13 2021

Cambs Live News | Updated

Passenger train stops at Soham station for first time in 56 years

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Fish and shop approved for former Fordham Co-op

East Cambridgeshire District Council

Fish and chip shop village victory

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon