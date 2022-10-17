Three people arrested following catalytic converter theft in village
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Three people have been arrested after they stole a catalytic converter from a vehicle in Stretham on Friday evening (October 14).
The theft was reported to Cambridgeshire Constabulary through a phone call.
The caller provided the handler with some description of those involved, as well as the vehicle the converter was stolen from – a Honda Jazz.
A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Constabulary said: “A call came in to us reporting a catalytic converter theft in Stretham over the weekend.
“The vehicle was sighted by police but made off.”
They added: “Soon after it was found abandoned and still warm, and three men were found jogging nearby despite not wearing the usual running attire (and in the middle of the night).
“They were arrested and our enquiries continue.”
Please make sure to continue to report suspicious activity to Cambridgeshire Constabulary.
If a crime is taking place call 999, otherwise call 101 or report online.