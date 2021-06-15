News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Teenagers arrested after man is hospitalised in serious assault

Harry Rutter

Published: 5:40 PM June 15, 2021    Updated: 5:41 PM June 15, 2021
Two boys, aged 16 and 18, were arrested following an assault which left one man hospitalised

Two boys, aged 16 and 18, were arrested following an assault which left one man hospitalised with serious injuries in Littleport. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary  

Two teenage boys have been arrested after an assault which left one man in hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries.  

There’s been a large police presence in Littleport today (June 15) following the incident at The Furrow on Monday, June 14.  

The boys, aged 16 and 18, were arrested on suspicion of assault and have since been released on bail until later next month.  

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “If you live in or near The Furrow, Littleport then you might’ve noticed an increased police presence over the past couple of days. 

“Yesterday we arrested two boys aged 16 and 18 on suspicion of assault following multiple reports of violence in the street.  

“One man was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. 

“The pair have been released on bail until next month. Our patrols in the area will be continuing as the investigation progresses.” 

