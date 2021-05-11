Published: 10:52 AM May 11, 2021

A 14-year-old boy from Soham has been given an electronic tag and issued with a curfew not to leave his home after pleading guilty to harassment between August 2020 and January this year.

A 14-year-old boy who pleaded guilty to harassment over a five-month period has been ordered not to leave his home.

The teenager from Soham, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been given an electronic tag and issued with a curfew following the offence.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire police said: “A teenager has been given an electronic tag and issued with a curfew not to leave his home between 9pm and 7am for three months.

“The boy pleaded guilty to harassment between August 2020 and January 2021 and breaching his criminal behaviour order.”

The spokesperson added: “We are working with partner agencies to ensure this child is given the support he needs to change his behaviour and become a valued member of the East Cambridgeshire community.”

