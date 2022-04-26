News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Police catch 15-year-old boy driving in Cambridgeshire

Pearce Bates

Published: 2:47 PM April 26, 2022
A silver car driving onto a truck.

Another incident saw a vehicle seized after its driver was found to have no insurance. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A 15-year-old has been caught driving in Cambridgeshire, later providing false details to the police. 

The teenager has since been arrested and charged with driving without a licence or insurance. 

The youngster was spotted by neighbourhood police officers, carrying out patrols in Cambridge Leisure Park. 

A black Renault Megan and a police car.

A separate incident saw a man reported for driving without a licence or insurance. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

Once stopped, the youngster provided false information to the officers, leading to his arrest.  

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Neighbourhood officers were carrying out targeted patrols at Cambridge Leisure Park. 

“During their patrols they spotted a 15-year-old boy driving a vehicle on a public road. 

“After providing false details, he was arrested and has been charged with driving without a licence or insurance.” 

It comes after two separate incidents in which illegal drivers have been caught by officers from Cambridgeshire Police. 

A silver car driving onto a truck.

Another incident saw a vehicle seized after its driver was found to have no insurance. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

"Illegal drivers have been driving us round the bend over the past 24 hours,” added the spokesperson. 

“First to the Fens where we received reports of a man looking unwell at the wheel. 

“We located the vehicle and the man who was thankfully feeling just fine, but he was lacking a licence and insurance.  

“Driver reported and vehicle seized... 

“...Meanwhile, another driver was reported and had his vehicle seized after driving without insurance.” 

