Another incident saw a vehicle seized after its driver was found to have no insurance. - Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

A 15-year-old has been caught driving in Cambridgeshire, later providing false details to the police.

The teenager has since been arrested and charged with driving without a licence or insurance.

The youngster was spotted by neighbourhood police officers, carrying out patrols in Cambridge Leisure Park.

Once stopped, the youngster provided false information to the officers, leading to his arrest.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “Neighbourhood officers were carrying out targeted patrols at Cambridge Leisure Park.

“During their patrols they spotted a 15-year-old boy driving a vehicle on a public road.

“After providing false details, he was arrested and has been charged with driving without a licence or insurance.”

It comes after two separate incidents in which illegal drivers have been caught by officers from Cambridgeshire Police.

"Illegal drivers have been driving us round the bend over the past 24 hours,” added the spokesperson.

“First to the Fens where we received reports of a man looking unwell at the wheel.

“We located the vehicle and the man who was thankfully feeling just fine, but he was lacking a licence and insurance.

“Driver reported and vehicle seized...

“...Meanwhile, another driver was reported and had his vehicle seized after driving without insurance.”