News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Crime

Teenagers arrested after 13-year-old assaulted outside sports centre

Author Picture Icon

Harry Rutter

Published: 10:32 AM February 15, 2022
Updated: 10:34 AM February 15, 2022
The attack happened on Saturday, February 12 outside the Paradise Centre in Ely.

The attack happened on Saturday, February 12 outside the Paradise Centre in Ely. - Credit: Google Maps

Two young teenagers have been arrested after a 13-year-old boy was assaulted outside an east Cambridgeshire sports centre at the weekend.  

The boys, aged 13 and 14, were arrested on suspicion of assault on Sunday (February 13) following the incident outside the Paradise Centre in Ely.  

Police say the attack happened on Saturday afternoon (February 12) and both boys have been bailed to return to the police station next month.  

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We arrested two boys aged 13 and 14 on suspicion of assault following an [incident] outside the Paradise Centre on Saturday afternoon where a 13-year-old boy was assaulted. 

“The pair have been bailed to return to the police station next month.”  

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Ely News

Don't Miss

Twentypence Road Cottenham closed after ditch crash

Cambs Live News | Updated

Man injured after village ditch crash

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Viva founder Dan Schumann

East Cambridgeshire District Council | Updated

Viva 'unfairly criticised' over £325,000 grant

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
The random attack happened in Barton Square, Ely, on the afternoon of Monday February 7

Cambs Live News

Arrest after 'random attack' leaves boy, 13, with fractured elbow

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Nathaniel Woodward opened his traditional sweet shop in Wisbech

Cambs Live News

Rising costs and Covid prompt sweet shop closure

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon