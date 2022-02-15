The attack happened on Saturday, February 12 outside the Paradise Centre in Ely. - Credit: Google Maps

Two young teenagers have been arrested after a 13-year-old boy was assaulted outside an east Cambridgeshire sports centre at the weekend.

The boys, aged 13 and 14, were arrested on suspicion of assault on Sunday (February 13) following the incident outside the Paradise Centre in Ely.

Police say the attack happened on Saturday afternoon (February 12) and both boys have been bailed to return to the police station next month.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police said: “We arrested two boys aged 13 and 14 on suspicion of assault following an [incident] outside the Paradise Centre on Saturday afternoon where a 13-year-old boy was assaulted.

“The pair have been bailed to return to the police station next month.”