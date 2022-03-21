News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News > Crime

Teen arrested after drugs raid at Ely home

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 5:32 PM March 21, 2022
Updated: 5:33 PM March 21, 2022
Police raided a property in Ely, Cambridgeshire

Police seized mobile phones, drugs and cash - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

A teenager was arrested on suspicion of drug offences after a police raid in Ely this morning (Monday March 21).

Cambridgeshire Constabulary officers carried out the raid in the early hours, having obtained a warrant to search the home.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drugs offences and being concerned in the supply of drugs.

He was taken to Parkside Police Station in Cambridge.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary officers executing a warrant into the supply of class A and B drugs in the Ely area

Police had obtained a warrant into the supply of class A and B drugs in the Ely area - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

A Cambridgeshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "This morning, we were in Ely carrying out a warrant into the supply of class A and B drugs across the area.

"We seized mobile phones, drugs and cash."

The spokesperson added that concerns about drugs and drug dealing in Cambridgeshire can be reported to police online: https://www.cambs.police.uk/

Cambridgeshire Constabulary officers executed their warrant in the early hours of Monday, March 27

Cambridgeshire Constabulary officers executed their warrant in the early hours of Monday, March 27 - Credit: Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Cambridgeshire Constabulary
Ely News
Cambridge News

Don't Miss

Traffic is building up on the B1049 at Histon Road, Cottenham, this evening following a crash.

Cambs Live News | Updated

Road closed after three-car crash on B1049 in Cambridgeshire

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
High House in Mill Street, Isleham

Planning

Developers believe converted home will not ruin village asset

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
The power is not due to return for several hours. 

Cambs Live News

Ely and surrounding areas hit by power cut

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon
The team behind popular market stall Ely Oriental Groceries is opening a shop in the city on Broad Street.

Food and Drink

Popular market stall Ely Oriental Groceries to open Broad Street shop

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon