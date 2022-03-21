A teenager was arrested on suspicion of drug offences after a police raid in Ely this morning (Monday March 21).

Cambridgeshire Constabulary officers carried out the raid in the early hours, having obtained a warrant to search the home.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drugs offences and being concerned in the supply of drugs.

He was taken to Parkside Police Station in Cambridge.

A Cambridgeshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "This morning, we were in Ely carrying out a warrant into the supply of class A and B drugs across the area.

"We seized mobile phones, drugs and cash."

The spokesperson added that concerns about drugs and drug dealing in Cambridgeshire can be reported to police online: https://www.cambs.police.uk/